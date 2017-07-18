RAW Viewership Increases For Kurt Angle's Announcement

Sponsored Links



This week's episode of WWE RAW averaged 3,153,000 viewers, which is up from last week's 3,009,000 viewers for the post-Great Balls of Fire episode.

The first hour of this week's show averaged 3,140,000 viewers, the second hour rose to 3,237,000 viewers, and the final hour averaged 3,083,000 viewers.

RAW was #1 in cable viewership for the night, and #2 in the 18-49 demographic behind Love & Hip-Hop.