Updated Card For WWE Battleground (7/23)

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English has been added to Sunday's WWE Battleground 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The two will be on the Battleground Kickoff pre-show, and previously worked together on the Backlash Kickoff show with Dillinger winning.

Here is the updated card for Battleground coming out of Tuesday's SmackDown:

WWE Title: Punjabi Prison

- Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (c)

WWE United States Title

- Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles

- The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

5-Way Elimination To Determine Women's #1 Contender

- Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show

- Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

Remember to join us this Sunday for live play-by-play Batteground coverage all night, starting at 7 PM ET.