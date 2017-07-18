Updated Card For WWE Battleground (7/23)[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English has been added to Sunday's WWE Battleground 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The two will be on the Battleground Kickoff pre-show, and previously worked together on the Backlash Kickoff show with Dillinger winning.
Here is the updated card for Battleground coming out of Tuesday's SmackDown:
WWE Title: Punjabi Prison
WWE United States Title
SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Flag Match
5-Way Elimination To Determine Women's #1 Contender
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show
Remember to join us this Sunday for live play-by-play Batteground coverage all night, starting at 7 PM ET.