Gable Speaks On Jason Jordan Joining RAW (Video), Hype Bros Win Dark Match, More SD News

Sponsored Links



- Chad Gable took part in an interview segment on Tuesday's SmackDown where he addressed the announcement that his (now-former) partner Jason Jordan has joined RAW and is Kurt Angle's long lost son. Gable seemed bothered by the news but supported his former partner. He told fans with a serious look on his face that now they'll get to see what he's like on his own.

- Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley scored a victory in the dark match at Tuesday night's SmacDown in Birmingham, AL against The Ascension.

- The Punjabi Prison structure was in the house at SmackDown on Tuesday to promote Sunday's match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal at Battleground. The rules of the match dictate that to win you must escape from both structures in the two-cage set up. There are doors in the inner cage that can open for 60 seconds at a time, then the competitors must climb up and over the outer cage. The match was started for The Great Khali, who Jinder has mentioned in his promos for the match.

So will we be able to see Jinder and Orton in the Punjabi Prison? #SmackdownLive pic.twitter.com/AJTarL2NQE — NDN WrestlingPodcast (@NDNPODCAST) July 18, 2017

The competitors call for the doors of the inside structure to be open for 60 seconds. Once they close, they are closed FOR GOOD! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/SBMsQlBYcG — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2017

- Mike Kanellis made his WWE in-ring debut on Tuesday against Sami Zayn, when he was victorious after some help from his wife Maria Kanellis. This was Mike's first time in action since his WWE on-screen debut back in June.