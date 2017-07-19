Shane McMahon's Helicopter Makes Crash Emergency Landing In Ocean In N.Y.

It looks like the SmackDown Live Commissioner dodged a bullet on Wednesday.

NBC New York is reporting that a chopper carrying the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was forced to make an emergency landing today.

Below is an excerpt from the NBC New York article on the story:

Shane McMahon, 47, who left the family business in 2009 and returned to WWE in 2016, chartered the Robinson R44 for a family visit, he said at a news briefing. The chopper departed from Manhattan's West Side heliport and flew over the ocean along the south shore before it went down in the water about a half-mile off shore around 10:25 a.m., the pilot and federal officials said.

The pilot, Mario Regtien, said he heard a strange noise and it became clear to him he couldn't keep flying the chopper. So he made a soft emergency landing.

"Mario was super calm, which made me super calm, and we landed perfectly," McMahon said.

But it was still a bit of a scare.

"It's very unsettling when all of a sudden you have something happen," he said. "You hear a bang and then you start saying, 'We're going to do an emergency landing in the water,' so it's very unnerving."




