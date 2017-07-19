Report: Brock Lesnar Returning To UFC To Fight At 11/4 PPV At MSG

Sponsored Links



"The Beast Incarnate" is reportedly eyeing a potential return to the Octagon.

According to the @TalkMMA Twitter account and subsequent reports from outlets such as BJPenn.com, Brock Lesnar is rumored to be returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the near future.

The @TalkMMA account, which has broken some stories in the past, reports that Lesnar and Paul Heyman were recently at UFC headquarters to meet with company officials during their annual International Fight Week earlier this month.

While this should be taken strictly as a rumor until otherwise confirmed, the reports making the rounds right now claim the reigning WWE Universal Champion could be returning to the Octagon for his next MMA fight as soon as the November 4th UFC event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who last competed in the sport at the landmark UFC 200 pay-per-view event during International Fight Week in July of 2016, defeating Mark Hunt in the co-main event. The outcome of the fight was later overturned to a No Contest ruling due to Lesnar testing positive for banned substances in multiple pre-fight drug tests.