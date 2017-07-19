Report: Paige Facing Battery Charges For Airport Incident With Alberto El Patron[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
It looks like Paige is facing charges as a result of her highly publicized airport incident with Alberto El Patron.
According to a report by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, police officers have determined that Paige should face battery charges as a result of the incident. The decision will end up being made by the State Attorney's Office.
A representative stated the following regarding the situation:
