Kurt Angle Says CM Punk's MMA Career Is Over, Thinks He Should Return To WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer and current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently took part in a Q&A session with his fans on Facebook.

During the Q&A, the former Olympic gold medalist was asked about CM Punk, and whether or not he feels the hopeful UFC fighter will hang up his MMA gloves and return to the squared circle as a professional wrestler.

"I hope he comes back. I think his MMA career is over. He needs to go back to what he does best," said Angle, referring to Punk's ability as a pro wrestler.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the UFC has yet to offer CM Punk a second fight, which Punk himself later confirmed.

It should be noted, however, that Punk is expecting to hear something within the next couple of weeks regarding his status as a UFC fighter.

CM Punk made his official MMA debut in September of 2016, losing to UFC newcomer Mickey Gall in Cleveland, Ohio.