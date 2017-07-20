WWE News: Smackdown Viewership Up This Week

Sponsored Links



-- Smackdown viewership was up this week, being watched by an average of 2.548 million people, up from last week's 2.465 million. It is the best audience for Smackdown since June 27, which got 2.603 million viewers.

-- Smackdown was second on the night among cable networks, but finished first in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 0.81 rating.

-- The show was actually down year-over-year, but last year's show was the very first live Smackdown which featured the brand split.