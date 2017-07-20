Backstage News on SummerSlam Main Event & Brock Lesnar's Future

Sponsored Links

While nothing has been officially announced, it appears WWE will be going with a four-man match for SummerSlam that will feature Brock Lesnar defending against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.





The originally planned main event - Lesnar vs. Reigns - was to feature a title change to get the Universal title off of Lesnar, but with that match changed, the dynamics for the title may have also shifted.





To make matters more interesting is the fact that rumors are swirling that Lesnar will be returning to the UFC for at least one more fight being pushed in November, and if that is true then WWE will surely be looking to get the title off of him at SummerSlam. Lesnar is reportedly looking to put himself back into the USADA drug testing pool, or he may already have done so. This would make him an active UFC fighter again. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





