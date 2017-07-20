Sasha Banks Praises Two NXT Stars, Talks Wanting To Headline WrestleMania

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke with News.com.au while the company was in Australia and New Zealand last week. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On watching the WWE women's division evolve: "It's changed so much. I remember watching it as a kid and the women weren't really featured like the guys. I was like no, I want to be in the WWE, but I don't want to do what they're doing at the moment. I kind of caught like the MTV era, ladies in bikinis and beautiful women, not really throwing it down like the guys. I told myself when I was ten that I wanted to change what it meant to be a diva in the WWE. It's crazy that we're here, we're superstars, we're not divas anymore. It's changed so much, I thank the women that came before me and who I work with today, we've done it together, we're changing the world right now."

On topping her success in 2017 in future years: "I don't know how you top it, I think you just keep getting better and keep striving. Just to make it a normal thing that people are not surprised women are doing these matches. I think the next goal is to main event a WrestleMania."

On the potential she feels Peyton Royce and Billie Kay has: "I think they are the future. They are incredible and have such passion for this business and I love watching them. They are amazing and Peyton Royce reminds me a lot of myself. Her favorite wrestler is Eddie Guerrero too and I love watching her. She's incredible, incredible, incredible in the ring and I can't wait for her to get called up to the main roster."

