WWE Battleground 2017 PPV Lineup For Sunday: New Match Added

On Sunday evening, WWE returns to pay-per-view with their WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view event.

The SmackDown Live brand-exclusive PPV show will go down live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the following lineup.

WWE BATTLEGROUND 2017

WWE Championship
(Punjabi Prison Match)
- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Championship
- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship
- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Flag Match
- Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal-5-Way No. 1 Contender Elimination Match
- Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

- Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kickoff Show Match
- Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

Join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view!




