WWE Battleground 2017 PPV Lineup For Sunday: New Match Added

On Sunday evening, WWE returns to pay-per-view with their WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view event.

The SmackDown Live brand-exclusive PPV show will go down live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the following lineup.

WWE BATTLEGROUND 2017 WWE Championship

(Punjabi Prison Match)

- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE United States Championship

- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship

- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day Flag Match

- Rusev vs. John Cena Fatal-5-Way No. 1 Contender Elimination Match

- Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin - Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis Kickoff Show Match

- Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

Join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view!