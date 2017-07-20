Sheamus Talks Origins Of Cesaro Team, Their Relationship On-And-Off Camera

Sponsored Links



WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus recently appeared as guests on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the origins of their tag-team: "It started with the draft, mate. It all started with the draft, after the draft. Well, it was weird because, like, what happened was Tony came back from the injury on fire, right? And I'm not just saying this because you're here, but, like, to me, it was the most innovative comeback, the most exciting comeback."

"He came back on fire. I was coming off of that League Of Nations thing after being world champ. And then, we did the draft and we were the second last and last pick [for RAW] and I remember sitting there as the draft is going on, thinking 'am I even going to be drafted on TV? This is absolute bullsh*t!'"

On not being close friends but having a mutual respect for each other prior to teaming up: "We had a lot of respect for each other. I don't think we were super close or anything, but we're both Europeans, kind of the same background, and we get here. From wrestling each other enough, we both definitely had a lot of respect. Do you know what I mean? I think there has always been a competition between us and that's a great thing because you always want to try to one up each other."

On the evolution of their characters relationship: "It [has] definitely been an evolution from when we started, but even when we were tagging, there was that thing of like the odd couple kind of fighting each other and we wanted to push it. We didn't get the opportunity to push it as much as we wanted because you have a segment and it's taken away. Do you know what I mean? And so, like, people were enjoying it. Do you remember the boo/yay stuff? The boo/yay stuff was great!"

Check out the complete Cesaro and Sheamus interview at PodcastOne.com.