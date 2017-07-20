WWE Declares Latest Quarterly Dividend

Sponsored Links

WWE issued the following today, announcing their latest quarterly dividend: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2017 and the payment date will be September 25, 2017.





