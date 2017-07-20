News on Battleground Slow Ticket Sales & Prices Being Slashed

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 20, 2017 - 9:24pm
  • There are many tickets left on sale for this Sunday's Battleground PPV and as a result, WWE has cut ticket prices.

  • The seats that are $125 have been cut to $75, the $75 tickets have been discounted to $55 and the $55 tickets are down to $25. WWE is pushing that you can get into and see the show live for only $25.

  • Even though they have John Cena, Smackdown shows have proven to be much more difficult to sell than Raw shows. In terms of Battleground, another factor that could be affecting ticket sales is that the Wells Fargo Center venue hods around 15,000 seats, making it larger-than-normal arena that they run in.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




