Potential Kurt Angle & Jason Jordan Future Storylines

While there are currently no definitive plans for Kurt Angle to wrestle, the revelation that Jason Jordan is his son could lead to potential storylines down the road involving Angle.





The obvious ones are Angle and Jordan teaming up to take on heels or Angle could come out of retirement to wrestle a potential opponent who injures Jordan. Finally, a long term storyline could see Jordan turn heel on Angle. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





