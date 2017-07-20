Potential Kurt Angle & Jason Jordan Future Storylines

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 20, 2017 - 9:37pm
Posted In:
  • While there are currently no definitive plans for Kurt Angle to wrestle, the revelation that Jason Jordan is his son could lead to potential storylines down the road involving Angle.

  • The obvious ones are Angle and Jordan teaming up to take on heels or Angle could come out of retirement to wrestle a potential opponent who injures Jordan. Finally, a long term storyline could see Jordan turn heel on Angle.

