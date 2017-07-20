Potential Kurt Angle & Jason Jordan Future Storylines

- While there are currently no definitive plans for Kurt Angle to wrestle, the revelation that Jason Jordan is his son could lead to potential storylines down the road involving Angle.
- The obvious ones are Angle and Jordan teaming up to take on heels or Angle could come out of retirement to wrestle a potential opponent who injures Jordan. Finally, a long term storyline could see Jordan turn heel on Angle.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more