Mark Henry Transitioning into New WWE Role; Details of New GFW Contracts

  • Most of the new contracts that GFW has signed with its talent includes a stipulation where the company will receive 10% of all independent date money whereas another stipulation specifies that talent would not receive anything if the company sold merchandise with their likeness directly.

  • Mark Henry has for all intents and purposes retired as an active wrestler. He has indicated that his role in the company is being transitioned from "talent" to "employee" within the next few months.

