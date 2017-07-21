Mystery Team Attacking Breezango; Former ROH Talent Signing with WWE

Sponsored Links



The mystery team who has been attacking Tyler Breeze & Fandango are rumored to be either a new team from NXT such as Sanity or a team created using existing members of the Smackdown roster, such as for example, Luke Harper & Tyler Breeze.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

-- Former Ring of Honor wrestler Donovan Dijak is headed to WWE after he indicated recently that he will be finishing up his indie dates and will not be taking any future bookings past his current commitments.

-- WWE previously offered him a contract but rescinded it after legal threats from ROH early in 2017, but after letting his contract expire in February and not resigning with ROH, WWE has reportedly officially offered him a deal.

-- Dijak is expected to head to the WWE Performance shortly in August before moving over to NXT.