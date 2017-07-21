More Backstage Details on Brock's Lesnar Contract & Future with WWE

Sponsored Links

As reported before, Brock Lesnar's current WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , there are option years that can be tacked on if neither side informs the other that they want to terminate the relationship.





In a report at Pro Wrestling Sheet, the story goes that Lesnar has told WWE officials that he doesn't intend to re-up his current deal for another year and that is why he has re-entered the USADA testing pool in order to keep his options open and very likely as leverage in any discussions with WWE. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





