More Backstage Details on Brock's Lesnar Contract & Future with WWE

- As reported before, Brock Lesnar's current WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are option years that can be tacked on if neither side informs the other that they want to terminate the relationship.
- In a report at Pro Wrestling Sheet, the story goes that Lesnar has told WWE officials that he doesn't intend to re-up his current deal for another year and that is why he has re-entered the USADA testing pool in order to keep his options open and very likely as leverage in any discussions with WWE.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more