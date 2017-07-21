Report: Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE After WrestleMania 34 Next Year

Sponsored Links



The WWE Universe might need to enjoy "The Beast Incarnate" while they still can.

As noted earlier this week, there have been rumors making the rounds that Brock Lesnar could be transitioning back into an MMA career. The reigning WWE Universal Champion is rumored to make his UFC return at the company's upcoming pay-per-view show at Madison Square Garden in New York City in September.

Additionally, there is starting to be talk that Lesnar could be parting ways with WWE once his existing contract with the company comes to an end after next year's WrestleMania pay-per-view in the spring.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed the rumors regarding Lesnar's potential upcoming WWE departure.