NXT Superstar Reportedly Injured During Live Event On Thursday Night

Sponsored Links



An NXT Superstar may have suffered an injury during a live event this week.

According to reports from fans in attendance at the NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Thursday evening, Buddy Murphy appeared to go down with a leg injury of some kind.

The main event of the show saw Hideo Itami and The Velveteen Dream defeat Buddy Murphy and Kassius Ohno. During the match, Murphy went down, landing awkwardly on his ankle.

This led to a WWE trainer checking on Murphy before ultimately allowing him to continue. However, referee Drake Wuertz came down moments later and a minute or two later, Murphy was seen leaving in the middle of the match, forcing Ohno to finish up the bout by himself.

We will keep you updated as any additional information regarding Buddy Murphy's condition surfaces.