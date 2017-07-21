Possible Reason for WWE Going with Jason Jordan in Kurt Angle Storyline

Sponsored Links

For anyone interested, Jason Jordan was only told about the Kurt Angle storyline and revelation last week.





The decision to pick Jordan as Kurt Angle's illegimate son is probably partially a rib on "Angle's known past for dating African American women." While Jordan is the bigger of the two wrestlers physically, it is Gable who was the better wrestler and has the strong personality. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





