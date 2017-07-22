Jinder Mahal Talks About Being Very Shy Doing Promos, Enhanced Physique

Sponsored Links



NBC News has a new article up with quotes from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal ahead of his Punjabi Prison match against Randy Orton at Sunday night's WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

"I'm very down to earth, quiet. I'm kind of a homebody. I have a little dog. She keeps me company," said Mahal. "I just like to train and diet and get my rest so my body can recover so I can wrestle."

Mahal continued, "It's an entertainment industry, and I know you have to turn up the volume, which I'm now comfortable doing. At first I was very shy to talk into the mic and to talk in front of people."

Additionally, the defending WWE Champion spoke about his often-asked-about enhanced physical appearance.

"You put in the hard work and then the result comes," Mahal said. "It's not that you see the result and then you put in the hard work. I was preparing myself.

"There's a saying, 'force the result,'" added SmackDown Live's current top dog. "I was constantly getting in better shape, really watching what I eat, improving on all the facets of my game, so when the opportunity came, I would be ready. You have to stay ready."

