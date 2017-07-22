Jinder Mahal Talks About Being Very Shy Doing Promos, Enhanced Physique

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 22, 2017 - 3:18pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

NBC News has a new article up with quotes from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal ahead of his Punjabi Prison match against Randy Orton at Sunday night's WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

"I'm very down to earth, quiet. I'm kind of a homebody. I have a little dog. She keeps me company," said Mahal. "I just like to train and diet and get my rest so my body can recover so I can wrestle."

Mahal continued, "It's an entertainment industry, and I know you have to turn up the volume, which I'm now comfortable doing. At first I was very shy to talk into the mic and to talk in front of people."

Additionally, the defending WWE Champion spoke about his often-asked-about enhanced physical appearance.

"You put in the hard work and then the result comes," Mahal said. "It's not that you see the result and then you put in the hard work. I was preparing myself.

"There's a saying, 'force the result,'" added SmackDown Live's current top dog. "I was constantly getting in better shape, really watching what I eat, improving on all the facets of my game, so when the opportunity came, I would be ready. You have to stay ready."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at NBCNews.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.