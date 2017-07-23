Sasha Banks On Facing Ronda Rousey, New WWE Gimmick Matches, Bayley

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke with the folks at Ringside Collectibles for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On facing Ronda Rousey in UFC vs. WWE: "She would go down! We're talking about a wrestling match, right? Not MMA, because I would go down. Wrestling? No, that's my ring honey bunny and you can't step in my ring, okay? I'm the 'Legit Boss' of the WWE and you are? [Puts hand to her ear] Oh, that's what I thought, sorry."

On which first-time all-women gimmick match she would like to help introduce next to the WWE Universe: "A first-ever women's Royal Rumble? January is coming up, I think that would be awesome to have all the women: past, present, [and] future, let's do it, let's get that rumble going."

On her dream WrestleMania opponent: "I'd choose Bayley one-on-one, but I would love to have the Four Horsewomen [in a] Fatal 4-Way [Match] at WrestleMania. I think that would be amazing."

