Updated Betting Odds for Battleground: Major Shift in One Match

Thanks to betwrestling for sending this in:

As of press time, the “smart money odds” for tonight's WWE Battleground have not emerged, but there is a shocking line move. Natalya is now favored to win the Fatal 5 Way Match in the women's division, whereas yesterday Charlotte was the projected winner. What is shocking about this is that oddsmakers had Natalya at +1200 yesterday, making her the second least favored after Tamina, who is still dead last. No word on why gamblers are backing Natalya here and it will be interesting to find out if this shift is result of a leak from insiders.

The flag match has widened slightly with John Cena favored even heavier at -1125. Bets were being taken on this particular match for weeks and Rusev was never close to being favored to win at anytime. A Rusev win would be one of the greatest upsets in PPV history. Other than Cena, Tye Dillenger actually the best odds of winning his match at -490. Dillenger will be facing Aiden English.

All champions(Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles and The Usos) are still favored to successfully retain, but these matches are a lot closer in the odds than they could be right now. Shinsuke Nakamura is still favored to overcome Baron Corbin and Mike Kanellis is projected to beat Sami Zayn.

WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal(c) -260 vs Randy Orton +180

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles(c) -210 vs Kevin Owens +160

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos(c) -215 vs The New Day +165

Flag Match

John Cena -1125 vs Rusev +575

Fatal 5 Way for the Smackdown Women's Championship #1 Contendership

Natalya -215 Charlotte +195 vs Becky Lynch +2100 vs Lana +3000 vs Tamina +4500

Shinsuke Nakamura -270 vs Baron Corbin +190

Aiden English +330 vs Tye Dillenger -490

Sami Zayn +135 vs Mike Kanellis -175