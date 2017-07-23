WWE Live Event Results (7/22/17) - Wildwood, NJ

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

7/22 WWE SmackDown Live Summerslam Heat Wave Tour Results from Wildwood, NJ

-The advertised card for the show was Cena vs Rusev, Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke vs Ziggler for the WWE Title, Styles vs Owens for the U.S Title, The Usos vs New Day vs Breezeango for SD Tag Titles and Charlotte vs Becky vs Natty vs Tamina vs Lana in a 5 Way.

(1) A.J Styles defeated Kevin Owens with the Styles Clash to retain the United States Championship. Very good opening match with lots of back and fourth action and near falls with Owens almost regaining The U.S Title a few times.

(2) Mr. Money In The Bank Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn following the End of Days. Fans were really behind Sami in this one and Corbin was the big heel.

(3) Hype Bros., Luke Harper & Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English, Erick Rowan, & The Ascension when Mojo pinned Rowan after hitting a Shoulder Tackle.

- Afterward Viktor Challenged anyone in the back or anyone in Wildwood who has the guts to take him on and Chad Gable answered the challenge.

(4) Chad Gable pinned Viktor in 5 seconds with a back suplex.

- The Singh Bros. Came out and introduced the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Mahal cut a promo by claiming he is the Modern Day Majahara and everyone in America should respect him as the WWE Champion. He then went on to say he will retain his title tonight and at Battleground against Orton in the Punjabi Prison Match.

(5) Jinder Mahal (w/ The Singh Bros.) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match When Nakamura hit Ziggler with the Kinasasha Kick , Mahal jumped in threw Shinsuke out and pinned Ziggler. Afterward the Singh Brothers attacked Nakamura but eventually he took both of them out and hit one of them with a Kinsasha Kick. This match had a lot of one on one throughout it and Shinsuke and Dolph wrestled quite a bit while Mahal Was stalling outside the ring and would jump in whenever he saw fit.

(6) Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch and Lana in a Fatal

5 Way when Charlotte made Natty tap out to a modified figure four leg lock. Good work by all five woman in this one .

(7) The Usos defeated Breezeango, & The New Day ( Kofi & Big E. w/Xavier) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain The SmackDown Tag Titles when Jimmy kicked Fandango in the back of the head and pinned him via roll up. lots of comedy spots throughout the match involving all

Three teams.

(8) John Cena defeated Rusev with the Attitude Adjustment. Solid main event with lots of "Let's Go Cena" "Cena Sucks" and "USA "chants. At one point Rusev almost won via count out after throwing Cena into the Steel steps. Cena drop kicked Rusev as he waived the Bulgarian Flag. Cena hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle and then attempted the AA but As he was about to slam him down the ref was kicked by Rusev accidentally , then Cena went for the STF and Rusev tapped, with no official. Eventually Cena hit an AA and picked up the win.

- All in all a solid show and really good warm Up before the Battleground PPV in Philly.