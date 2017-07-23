Charlotte On Possibly Facing Ronda Rousey, Mae Young Classic & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Charlotte recently spoke with the folks at Ringside Collectibles for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On possibly holding the NXT, Divas, RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Championships at different times during her career: "Honestly, I wouldn't have the opportunity or the ability if it wasn't for all the amazing women that I work with. I mean, it means a lot to me, it's crazy, I don't know. It's my passion, it's what I love doing and I literally dedicate almost every second of the day thinking about work."

On the possibility of facing off against UFC star Ronda Rousey: "Well, I would say that I would still have the undefeated PPV streak, but Bayley crushed that. I would win, and I would show her who the real Four Horsewoman is."

On watching the Mae Young Classic tournament and women WWE talents having an all-exclusive show: "I sat in the audience – both days – and watched every single match. It made me want to work that much harder, I was so inspired. Especially [because] I had a different background and to watch these women who have traveled all over the world, living their dream and then seeing them in the NXT ring, knowing that their dream is being fulfilled. It's one more step in the women's revolution, but it's also showing the world that we could have a full show of just women. The stories and the impact, aggression, athleticism, and Superstar power is just as evident in women, as it is in men."

Check out the complete Charlotte interview at YouTube.com.