WWE Raw Preview: Ambrose/Rollins, Angle/Jordan, Braun Strowman

-- From WWE.com:

Can Ambrose and Rollins co-exist?

Can Ambrose maintain his tenuous alliance with Rollins long enough to get retribution on the Intercontinental Champion and his #squad? Or will the duo implode once again?

Summer of Bliss

Monday’s matchup puts The Boss and The Huggable One on a familiar collision course, with the Women’s division’s top prize at stake. With Bayley on the rebound and The Boss holding strong, which Horsewoman will ride into Brooklyn for a date with Little Miss Bliss?

Father knows best

Now that Jason Jordan has been revealed as Angle’s son, the former Tag Team Champion has an opportunity to develop under the learning tree of one of the all-time greats. How quickly will this American prodigy make his mark on Team Red?

Third time's the charm

This week, the two rivals meet for Round 3 in a No Disqualification bout that’s sure to bring down the house as effectively as any of Samson’s ballads. Who will walk out with their hand raised high?

Not finished with you

Braun Strowman’s miraculous return left both Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe in ruins. More importantly, it also left the WWE Universe without a definitive answer as to who will challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Kurt Angle promised an answer at the outset of his WWE Network interview following the conclusion of last week’s show, and with both Reigns and Joe angling for another opportunity at The Conqueror, it’s likely they will demand one at the earliest possible moment. What will the answer be?