WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal's Title Reign, SummerSlam Opponent, more

Note: The following are unconfirmed rumors at this point:

-- Jinder Mahal's title reign may be coming to an end according to Sportskeeda. While WWE initially was pushing Mahal hard in order to try and use his nationality as a way to increase their footprint into India, reports indicate that those hopes have cooled and the company is now ready to move the title off of Mahal.

-- There are also backstage reports that John Cena will not only be Jinder's next opponent, but he will be the one to win the WWE Title off of him, likely at SummerSlam.

-- From there, the rumor is that Cena will defend against Baron Corbin, with the latter cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.