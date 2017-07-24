Bayley Talks Mae Young Classic, Two Four Horsewomen Groups & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke with the folks at Ringside Collectibles for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the standout performers in the Mae Young Classic: "I'm a little bias, because I had friends in the tournament, I knew so many people in the tournament from the past. I love Serena Deeb and Candice LaRae and Dakota Kai, there's just so many. Everybody did great, there's this girl, Piper [Niven] that I just discovered at the tournament, so definitely tune into that."

On who Mattel should make next in their new toy line: "They could do one with Macho Man and myself or for the women, I would probably say Lita and myself, she was my ultimate all-time hero. So, if we could do Lita and me [or] if it was just Lita, I'd buy it."

