The Rock Reveals Past Plans For UFC Fight, Royal Rumble Pre-Sale, WWE Top 10

Sponsored Links



- The latest edition of WWE Top 10, which you can check out above courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, looks at the top ten "Crying Superstar" moments in WWE history.

- The online pre-sale for tickets to the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view officially kicked off after Sunday night's WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view. The pre-sale code for Ticketmaster is RUMBLE. The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 PPV will take place live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 28th.

- Part-time WWE Superstar and Hollywood big shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to a fan on Twitter recently, revealing the fact that he had actually planned to train with the famous Jackson-Winklejohn camp out of New Mexico for a potential career in mixed-martial-arts. Check out The Rock's tweet below.