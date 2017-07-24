The Rock Reveals Past Plans For UFC Fight, Royal Rumble Pre-Sale, WWE Top 10

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 24, 2017 - 1:18pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- The latest edition of WWE Top 10, which you can check out above courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, looks at the top ten "Crying Superstar" moments in WWE history.

- The online pre-sale for tickets to the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view officially kicked off after Sunday night's WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view. The pre-sale code for Ticketmaster is RUMBLE. The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 PPV will take place live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 28th.

- Part-time WWE Superstar and Hollywood big shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to a fan on Twitter recently, revealing the fact that he had actually planned to train with the famous Jackson-Winklejohn camp out of New Mexico for a potential career in mixed-martial-arts. Check out The Rock's tweet below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.