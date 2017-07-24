Backstage News on Great Khali's Return & Pairing with Jinder Mahal

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE may have brought back the Great Khali as a way to help get Jinder Mahal over with the Indian audience. Mahal, by himself, hasn't taken off in India as expected and likely he isn't all that popular, whereas Khali is extremely well known in that country.

-- As we noted earlier today, WWE feels their revenue potential in India is enormous due to the sheer population of the country. However, where the WWE network and ticket/merchandise sales are concerned, totals may never match goals as the Indian population generally doesn't shell out dollars for sporting/entertainment events unless it's cricket. Furthermore, potential for the WWE Network in India is extremely limited. With that said, pairing Khali with Mahal may be a last ditch effort before plans are reset.