Backstage News on Great Khali's Return & Pairing with Jinder Mahal

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 24, 2017 - 2:10pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE may have brought back the Great Khali as a way to help get Jinder Mahal over with the Indian audience. Mahal, by himself, hasn't taken off in India as expected and likely he isn't all that popular, whereas Khali is extremely well known in that country.

-- As we noted earlier today, WWE feels their revenue potential in India is enormous due to the sheer population of the country. However, where the WWE network and ticket/merchandise sales are concerned, totals may never match goals as the Indian population generally doesn't shell out dollars for sporting/entertainment events unless it's cricket. Furthermore, potential for the WWE Network in India is extremely limited. With that said, pairing Khali with Mahal may be a last ditch effort before plans are reset.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.