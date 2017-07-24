WWE News: Great Khali's Return, Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor Injured?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 24, 2017 - 3:36pm
-- With The Great Khali returning to WWE TV last night, many are wondering whether it is a one-time appearance and also if it is in a non-wrestling capacity only. According to sources, while there are no concrete plans to have Khali wrestle, WWE is definitely open to the idea of having him wrestle, possibly at SummerSlam.

-- Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for tonight's Raw.

-- According to internet reports, Finn Balor may be wrestling through a slight shoulder injury that he suffered at a recent live event. It is not considered serious but should be worth noting given Balor's history.




