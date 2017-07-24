Mick Foley Blogs On Naomi's Glowing Women's Title Belt, Naomi Responds

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 24, 2017 - 5:59pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his official Facebook page to praise WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi on her glowing title belt.

"Do you feel the glow," wrote Foley. "I do! Naomi's entrance is unlike anything I have ever seen in #WWE and now she has a championship title - it's still a #BELT to me - that is equally unique."

The former RAW General Manager continued, "A great look for a great #SmackDownLive #WomensChampion. I'm really looking forward to her #SummerSlam match with Natalya, and hope it is given a place on a packed card where it can shine."

On Monday morning, the SmackDown Live Women's Champion took to her official Twitter page to respond to "The Hardcore Legend."

"Thank you [Mick Foley] so much," wrote Naomi. "You lit up my morning."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.