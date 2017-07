Sponsored Links

-- Wale is backstage at Raw tonight. -- Also announced for tonight's Raw is Enzo vs. Cass in a rematch. This in addition to Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor; Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins; and Bayley vs. Sasha Banks.





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more