The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 07/24/17 Review

Raw Deal for episode #1259.

The opening video package showed highlights from the end of last week’s Raw with Reigns vs. Joe in the main event that was interrupted by Braun Strowman, which led to Strowman attacking both guys and Strowman was standing tall.

Let’s Hear from Raw GM Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle entered the arena to a big ovation and the loud “You Suck” chants like usual. Angle went into the ring to welcome us to Monday Night Raw.

Angle said for the past few months he’s been dealing with a private matter that affected his job as Raw General Manager. Angle reminded us that last week he let us know about the son he thought he never had and the newest member of Raw, Jason Jordan. Angle said he was terrified, but when he saw Jordan come down that aisle he knew he did the right thing. Angle said that Jordan will have a match on Raw later.

Angle spoke about how he gave Reigns and Joe the opportunity to see who will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam, but Braun Strowman had other plans. Angle said he decided that at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar will be facing…and here comes Strowman.

Strowman walked down to the ring with a purpose. Strowman was in the ring to tell Angle the next words better be Braun Strowman because unlike Reigns and Joe, he won his match at Great Balls of Fire. Strowman said he doesn’t fear Lesnar and that Lesnar fears him. Strowman told Angle he’ll break Lesnar in half at SummerSlam and become the next Universal Champion.

Samoa Joe walked down to the ring. Joe got in Strowman’s face to explain who he is and he told Strowman he tamed Lesnar while coming within seconds of putting Lesnar to sleep. Joe said he doesn’t fear Lesnar and he definitely doesn’t fear Strowman. Joe said all Strowman accomplished is saving Roman Reigns from losing to Joe for the third time. Joe told Kurt that Braun and Roman have things to settle, but Joe wants Brock.

Roman Reigns joined the party, which was very predictable. Reigns slowly walked down to the crowded ring. Reigns said that Joe comes out there talking about what he almost did and told him he hasn’t done anything around there. Reigns told Strowman he hasn’t done anything either. Reigns said he’s been a US Champion, Tag Team Champion, three time WWE Champion, he’s won the Royal Rumble while pointing out that it was in Philly and it was alive that night (a shot at Battleground crowd being quiet). Reigns added that he has been part of five WrestleManias and main evented three of them including retiring The Undertaker at the last one. Fans booed that. Reigns asked them what they’ve done. Angle prevented the three guys from fighting.

Angle said they all made valid points, which is why he has changed his mind again. Angle announced that at SummerSlam (on August 20), Brock Lesnar will be facing Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Universal Championship. Angle left.

Analysis: The 4-Way match was expected from a few weeks ago and I think it’s a great idea. It should be pretty wild. My only gripe is that they have done multi-person matches so often on PPVs that it feels repetitive. Joe won that 5-Way match a few months ago and now it’s a 4-Way match. The good thing is it’s fresh and it should be an awesome match. My early pick is Samoa Joe to win. Just a hunch. I may change that prediction a few times in the next month.

The three guys in the ring talked trash, Reigns told Strowman to shut up and hit an uppercut punch. Roman and Joe worked together on Strowman leading to Strowman getting knocked out of the ring. Roman and Joe dumped Strowman over the barricade. Joe punched Reigns and they went back in the ring. Strowman back in, clothesline to Joe and Strowman sent Reigns into the ring post. Angle brought security in the ring, so Strowman beat them up and tossed one of them over the top to the floor. Joe slapped on the Coquina Clutch on Strowman. Angle called for the wrestlers to go down to the ring, so they tried to break it up. Reigns hit a Spear on Strowman that also knocked Joe out of the ring. Reigns threw the midcarders out of the ring, which let Strowman hit Reigns from behind. Strowman hit a running Powerslam on Reigns. Strowman left looking dominant again.

Analysis: Good brawl. The crowd was really into it and I thought bringing out the locker room was a smart idea because it gave the advantage to Strowman at the end since Reigns was held back leading to Strowman getting that Powerslam in.

The announce team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T were shown on camera welcoming us to the show. They hyped up matches still to come.

Balor vs. Samson in a No DQ match is next.

Elias Samson was in the ring “singing” and talked about how he got a new guitar. Fans chanted that they wanted Balor, so he paused. Samson did some “singing” and was interrupted by Finn Balor’s entrance.

Balor made his entrance to a big ovation from the crowd as usual. Balor has black tape on his left shoulder to sell the guitar shot to the shoulder last week.

No Disqualification Match: Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson

Balor was aggressive early on, took the fight to the floor and they went to break about one minute into it.

Balor was still in control as he sent Samson into the barricade. Back in the ring, Samson hit a lefty clothesline to take control. A clip aired from last week showing the Samson guitar attack. Booker said a little tape isn’t going to help Balor. Samson worked on the left arm of Balor by sending into the side of the ring apron. Samson slapped on an armbar, Balor broke free and Samson hit a knee drop on the arm. Cole told some story about Samson has some necklace that brings him good luck. The other announcers cut him off, which was funny. Samson back in the ring, Balor kicked a chair out of his hand and Balor hit a running dropkick. Samson came back with another armbar. Balor did the comeback with a dropkick and stomps in the corner. Balor brought a chair into the ring. Samson kicked him and hit a chair shot to the back as the show went to break again with Balor rolling to the floor.

Back from break, Samson sent Balor into the barricade. Back in the ring, Samson hit a shoulderbreaker for a two count. Samson wedged the steel chair under the top turnbuckle. Balor ended up whipping Samson face first into the chair. Balor hit the overhead kick to knock Samson down. Balor sold the left shoulder really well. Samson got a boot up and sent Balor out of the ring. Balor tripped up Samson on the floor and trapped him against the ring apron. Balor stomped away followed by the running kick. Balor hit a running dropkick that sent Samson into the barricade. Balor brought the chair into the ring and hit Samson in the back with it. Balor with a dropkick against the turnbuckle two times in a row. Balor up top, he jumped off, hit the Coup de Grace and there’s the Wyatt graphic on the video screen. When the camera was back on the ring, Wyatt was in the ring and he hit Sister Abigail neckbreaker on Balor. Samson crawled over and covered for the win after 19 minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Elias Samson

Analysis: ***1/4 Good match that Balor was going to win except for the predictable interference from Wyatt. The ending was obvious and I think I mentioned it was coming last week. That’s just one of those things where when you watch WWE programming regularly you know how they are going to book finishes. It went longer than I thought they would get, but I enjoyed it for the most part. Samson doesn’t do anything that exciting. There’s nothing wrong with him, though. He just doesn’t stand out that much. He’s the kind of guy that would benefit from being in a stable or having a manager. Balor’s selling was fantastic from start to finish.

After the match was over, Wyatt did his upside down crawl. Was he looking at Jojo? Don’t answer that. Wyatt walked over to Balor and said “Follow the Buzzards” to end it.

Analysis: It looks like we can pencil in Wyatt vs. Balor at SummerSlam.

Jason Jordan up next on Raw.

There was a Sonic pretzel dog commercial with Bayley and the Hardy Boyz.

The video package aired to show Kurt Angle’s announcement from last week where he announced Jason Jordan was his son and Jordan’s a part of Raw. It also included clips of their interview on WWE Network last week.

Angle was shown watching backstage with Renee Young talking to him. Angle said that Jason didn’t want to wait and to prove he can do this on his own. Renee mentioned Jordan facing Curt Hawkins and Angle said that Jason will prove he’ll be a successful singles competitor. Angle spoke about how he has butterflies in his stomach, but he has confidence in Jason. Emma walked into the picture. She wondered when the focus will be on her because women like Sasha Banks and Bayley were looking up to her in NXT. Emma suggested that maybe she'll start dating Kurt's son to get attention. Angle didn’t seem thrilled about that and told Emma she’ll have a match with Nia Jax. Angle left while Emma looked scared.

Analysis: I hope Emma gets an interesting storyline whether that’s trying to date Jordan or something else. She hasn’t had a good main roster storyline, so using her in some way is better than not at all.

Enzo Amore was shown walking backstage with Big Show there. Enzo said last week didn’t go according to plan, but he doesn’t care about a plan and he’s taking the fight to Big Cass. That’s up next.

Analysis: They put up a graphic before the previous break saying Jason Jordan was in a match up next and then he wasn’t even on.

Enzo Amore did his entrance with the crowd chanting along with him. At least they found some kids in the crowd with the Enzo hair. Enzo said the key that starts his engine is “all of you people.” Enzo told Cass he’s lost the key to success and his tank was running on E and Enzo is not a pit stop. Enzo quoted Drake saying Cass was like the finish line and he can’t wait to run into him.

Analysis: I’m not sure why there was a car theme to the promo, but that’s what the writer came up for him.

Big Cass walked out with his generic theme song.

Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore

Enzo attacked with a kick to the knee and he jumped on the back, but Cass swatted him down after a kick attempt. Cass tossed Enzo across the ring. Enzo jumped on Cass’ back with a sleeper. Cass broke out of it, blocked a DDT attempt and slammed Enzo with a spinebuster like move followed by an elbow drop. The crowd did the “oh Enzo Amore” singing. Forearms to the ribs by Cass. The attacked continued with Cass sending the back of Enzo’s head into the turnbuckle followed by stomps. Cass ran the ropes and hit a big boot for the pinfall win after three minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Big Cass

Analysis: 1/2* Easy squash win by Cass as he has done in the past against Enzo. Boring to watch with Cass doing his basic offense.

Post match, Cass punched Enzo in the gut and Big Show’s music hit leading to Show slowly walking down to the ring.

Show walked down to the ring. Cass threatened to snap Enzo neck and then Cass shoved Enzo into Show. Cass with a big boot to Show followed by an elbow drop. Cass hit another elbow drop. Cass hit a third elbow drop. Show came back with a chop, so Cass kicked him and hit two more elbow drops. Cass stomped away on Show. Cass choked show with his boot. A referee ran down to stop Cass. Crowd booed as Cass posed in the ring.

Analysis: It was the third straight week with a boring fight between Cass and Show in the battle of guys with “Big” in their name.

Coming up later is Ambrose/Rollins vs. Miz/Axel/Dallas and Bayley vs. Banks.

Alexa Bliss was interviewed by Renee Young backstage. Bliss said she wasn’t worried about SummerSlam because the Banks and Bayley friendship will be destroyed. Bliss pointed out that Banks thinks she is the best at everything and she has a big ego. Bliss said if Bayley loses she’ll be at home crying, eating Twinkies and watching Banks steal the spotlight from her again. Bliss said the real winner is her.

Analysis: Good heel promo from the champ. That’s her strength. Better than her matches.

Smackdown preview video asked what lies ahead for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Is that supposed to excite people? You don't have to answer that.

Emma was in the ring for her loss…I mean match. I guess that was a prediction by me. Nia Jax made her entrance.

Nia Jax vs. Emma

Jax decked Emma with a punch. Emma with a dropkick to the knee and a dropkick to the face. Jax ran her over with a running body attack. Splash in the corner by Jax and a toss across the ring. Another splash in the corner by Jax followed by an elbow drop. Jax hit a flipping splash for the pinfall win after one minute.

Winner by pinfall: Nia Jax

Analysis: 1/2* Squash win by Jax like she has done so many times. That splash at the end was impressive. She’s not like most girls, after all.

Akira Tozawa was interviewed by Charly Caruso backstage. A clip aired from last week with Titus O’Neil ending the Daivari/Tozawa match and Tozawa won on 205 Live. Daivari attacked after the match. Tozawa said that’s why he wants a rematch with Daivari. O’Neil said he knows how bad Tozawa wants to get his hands on Daivari. O’Neil said he got the match canceled. Tozawa was mad about it. Tozawa said he’s going to the ring now, so he walked away and O’Neil followed him.

Tozawa was in the ring with O’Neil. Tozawa shoved him away and O’Neil stared at him as the show went to break.

Neville walked out to ringside to say he warned Toazwa about he promises of Titus O’Neil. Neville told Tozawa he’s pathetic and a joke that has become nothing more than a shell of his former…Tozawa punched him. Tozawa went up top and hit a senton splash onto Neville.

Tozawa was hurting after his offensive move. Ariya Daivari went into the ring and hit a stiff clothesline on Tozawa. Daivari hit a stiff clothesline on Neville as well. Daivari did some celebratory posing to end it.

Analysis: The foreign heels are getting a lot of attention in WWE these days.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were shown talking backstage. A guy was in the background texting on his phone. Banks said she can’t wait to get her hands on Bliss at SummerSlam. Bayley suggested that Banks has to focus on tonight’s match because Bayley wants to be champion at SummerSlam too. Banks said let’s go out there to tear the house down to prove who’s best. Bayley said “may the best woman win” and Banks said “the best woman will win” before exiting.

Analysis: I’m tired of writing about how Banks should turn heel because I did it for months. Every promo Banks does has a bit of a heelish tone to it and she’s much more natural in that role, but WWE seems intent on keeping her face. I noted the guy in the background because WWE likes putting random people in the background of these scenes.

There was some video about Shane McMahon’s WWE return from February 2016. Not sure why, but they did it.

A replay aired of Angle setting up the SummerSlam match that led to the fight between Strowman, Reigns and Joe.

Coming up at SummerSlam: Lesnar vs. Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Joe for the Universal Title.

Jason Jordan was interviewed by Renee Young backstage. Jordan said he realizes all eyes are on him, but he can handle the scrutiny and the pressure. Jordan said he had butterflies just like Kurt did earlier. Jordan said it’s incredible and unbelievable that Angle is his father. Jordan said imagine you just had one of the wildest dreams and it came true. He said he’s overjoyed while adding that he’s focused. Jordan said he’s ready to win his first match on Raw.

Analysis: Basic promo. Jordan’s strength is his in-ring skills and not his promos. He’s not very interesting when he speaks.

Dean Ambrose was taping up in the locker rom and Seth Rollins was there with him. Rollins said that they should have a game plan, so Ambrose said he’s not interested. Rollins pointed out they had three dudes to worry about. Ambrose said he doesn’t have to worry about three guys, he has to worry about four – he means Rollins too. Ambrose left.

Analysis: It continued the story that Ambrose still doesn’t trust Rollins due to Rollins breaking up The Shield three years ago. Rollins has to prove himself. I really hope this leads to Ambrose turning heel in a few months.

Bayley made her entrance for the number one contender’s match. Good ovation for her.

Sasha Banks made her entrance for the match. Really good ovation for her too. Alexa Bliss joined the commentary team.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

This is a #1 Contender’s match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

Bayley with a shoulder tackle early on. Banks hit a slap to the face that stopped Bayley’s offense. Bayley with an armdrag and a corner clothesline. The announcers were arguing about what Bliss was talking about with Booker interpreting it wrong and Cole laughed about Booker getting it wrong. Back body drop by Bayley for a two count. Bayley shoulder tackle, back elbow and when Bayley went to the middle rope, Banks shoved Bliss over the top to knock her down.

Back from break, Banks was in control with an armbar with Bliss saying that she would be happy to face either woman while calling herself a goddess. Banks whipped Bayley into the corner. Bayley sent Banks face first into the turnbuckle and Bayley hit her neckbreaker using the ropes for an assist for two. Banks with a knee strike to the face and then the double knee attack to the back. Banks hit the backstabber leading to the Bank Statement submission. Bayley got a pin attempt out of it for two. They got back to their feet leading to slaps to the face and punches from each woman. Banks sent Bayley into the middle turnbuckle and double knees to the spine. Banks up top for a double knee attack and Bayley moved out of the way with a running knee. Banks came back with a shining wizard knee to the face. Both women were down. They exchanged strikes with Bayley hitting a big elbow to the head. Banks got a shoulder tackle followed by a knee to the face. Banks went up top. Bayley hit her with a forearm. The crowd was chanting for both women. Banks hit a face first suplex that sent Bayley down face first. Banks jumped off the top with a Frog Splash. Banks covered for two, Bayley countered and covered for the win after 12 minutes. Graves made a point to say this isn’t the same Bayley that Bliss already beat this year to try to get people thinking that Bayley has improved.

Winner by pinfall: Bayley

Analysis: ***1/4 Good work by both women as usual when they have a longer match like that. I thought they could have done a better finish. I know why they did it with Bayley getting the pin off a counter because it puts over how close the match was. It would have been better if it happened a bit after Banks hit a top rope move because it made Banks’ splash look weak. I thought Banks was going to win and get the title because Bliss has already wrestled Bayley so many times. I don’t mind the Bayley win at all. It just felt pretty random after she was booked so poorly for several months.

After the match was over, both women were down in the ring. Banks looked distraught about the loss. Bayley was happy.

Bliss went into the ring with the Raw Women’s Title.

Analysis: I’m surprised WWE is going back to Bliss vs. Bayley again. I wonder if it’s being done to set up Banks as a heel out of jealousy. Bayley can get the title back, Banks can act like her friend and do the Banks turn at that point.

Curt Hawkins was interviewed by Renee Young. Hawkins said all he’s been hearing about is Jason Jordan and he doesn’t care. Hawkins said he’ll beat Jordan and ruin his big Monday Night Raw debut. Hawkins said everybody will be talking about him, Curt Hawkins.

Analysis: Simple promo by Hawkins, who has a lot of confidence for a guy that loses a lot.

A video package aired about Cornell Gray, who is a Special Olympics athlete. Gray was at ringside and was cheered by the crowd.

Curt Hawkins was already in the ring. Jason Jordan entered to the American Alpha tag team song. There wasn’t much of a reaction for Jordan.

Jason Jordan vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins nailed Jordan with a punch to the face before the bell rang. The bell rang and Jordan slammed Hawkins down. Jordan hit a belly to back suplex for two as Angle was shown watching a monitor backstage. Jordan hit Hawkins with forearms to the face. Hawkins with a punch to the face and a punch to the back. Jordan hit forearms and drove Hawkins into the turnbuckle. Belly to belly suplex by Jordan followed by a spear in the corner. Jordan launched Hawkins up in the air and hit a neckbreaker for the win after two minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Jason Jordan

Analysis: * Easy win for Jordan as expected. I’m surprised that Jordan didn’t do an Olympic Slam or an Ankle Lock because those are signature moves of Kurt Angle that I figured Jordan would use. Build up to it for future matches, I guess. It’s going to take some time for Jordan to really get over as a big star, but I hope it happens for him because he has a lot of potential.

Highlights were shown of The Revival beating The Hardy Boyz on Raw last week.

The Revival were shown walking backstage.

Matches were announced for 205 Live including Neville vs. Ariya Daivari.

The lovely Charly Caruso was in the ring for an interview with The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The Revival walked into the ring.

Dawson said he knows what she is going to ask and thanked her for being there. She left. Dawson asked Wilder why The Revival are so special. Wilder said they dominated in NXT and now they are on Raw to taker their place as the future on Raw. Dawson said they sent New Day to Smackdown and they made the Hardy Boyz irrelevant. Dawson claimed Big Cass ended his team with Enzo Amore because of The Revival’s presence.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson did a promo with Anderson saying that Washington DC is a “good brother town.” Gallows said they beat up New Day first, Anderson they said they beat up the Hardys first and they were even bald…first. Gallows said that The Revival thought they were top guys, but Gallows said they were top nerds. The crowd chanted “nerds” at the end of it.

Analysis: Face promo from G&A. I’m not sure it’s an official turn, but there are a lack of face teams on Raw, so it would make sense. The “nerds” thing could get over.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

The Revival worked over Anderson early on. Dawson hit some chops. Anderson got some momentum back and brought in Gallows. Sheamus & Cesaro were shown watching backstage. Wilder attacked Gallows from behind, so Dawson attacked Gallows with punches. Gallows came back with punches for both guys and back body drops for both guys. Double clothesline by G&A sent The Revival to the floor as the show went to break three minutes into.

Dawson with an uppercut on Anderson. Wilder got the tag, but Anderson hit a jumping kick on him. Gallows got the hot tag and destroyed both guys with a big boot to Dawson. Big splash by Gallows Dawson followed by a kick to the face. Anderson got the tag back in and Wilder hit a knee to the back of Anderson. Gallows went after Wilder, so Dawson hit a forearm to the back of Gallows’ knee. The Hardy Boyz music hit as they were in their street clothesline. G&A sent The Revival out of the ring leading to staring. The Revival got back up and Gallows was kicked out of the ring. Shatter Machine double team move by The Revival on Anderson for the pinfall win after eight minutes.

Winners by pinfall: The Revival

Analysis: **1/2 Solid tag match between two great teams. I’m not surprised by The Revival winning because it was needed for them. G&A worked as faces for most of the match, but it’s not like they were playing to the crowd at all. Finish was cheap. It’s also a finish I hate because it’s lame when they play the music of another team during a match and the finish happens right after. It’s not an original way to end it.

The Hardys ran down to the ring to beat up The Revival. Jeff tossed Dawson out of the ring. Hardys hit Poetry in Motion on Wilder. Matt hit the Twist of Fate. Dawson pulled Wilder out of the ring to avoid the Swanton Bomb by Jeff. Hardys music played to end it as the heels retreated.

Analysis: Hardys get payback after last week. I wonder if Raw will do a four team tag match at SummerSlam or if they opt for something else because a four way would be repeating the men’s Universal Title match.

The heel group of Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, The Miz and Maryse were in the locker room. Maryse ripped on The Mummy movie with Tom Cruise as a failure. Miz said that their opponents were not cohesive like them. Miz talked about how The Shield were a tag team that they are trying to reboot. Miz claimed they are original and what’s “it” in WWE. Miz said they’ll prove that Rollins and Ambrose are a box office bomb waiting to happen.

Analysis: Good promo from Miz to fire up his guys even though nobody watching is impressed by this group.

Following Raw on WWE Network it’s Table for 3 with Corey Graves, Renee Young and Lita.

Next week on Raw it’s Miz TV with Jason Jordan as the guest.

Also announced for next week on Raw: Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Joe.

Wale was at ringside with the Million Dollar Title. He’s a popular rapper that hosted that battle rap on Smackdown.

Dean Ambrose made his entrance for the main event. Seth Rollins was up next. Good crowd reactions for both guys.

The Miz made his entrance with his team and his lovely wife Maryse.

Analysis: Last night a PPV was headlined with Jinder Mahal getting help from Great Khali. Tonight, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel main event. Weird year. I didn’t say good.

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. The Miz (w/Maryse), Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

Ambrose with a clothesline on Axel early on. Rollins tagged in with a body slam followed by a knee drop on Axel. Cesaro & Sheamus were shown looking on backstage. Rollins sent Axel out of the ring and a hip toss on Dallas, who was legal. Rollins hit a running kick on Dallas, but Dallas came back with a back elbow. Miz tagged in to slap on a chinlock on Rollins. Rollins broke free and hit a Slingblade attack. Miz hit a jawbreaker. Ambrose tagged in and Miz bailed to the floor. Axel back in, Miz wit ha dropkick and Rollins hit a leaping dropkick. Rollins and Ambrose with a double clothesline to send Dallas to the floor. Miz bailed to the floor as the show went to break.

Back from break, Rollins hit a back suplex on Dallas. Miz back in with a suplex on Rollins. Miz hit his backbreaker/neckbreaker combo for a two. Axel did the necksnap like his dad Mr. Perfect. Axel hit a dropkick with Booker noting the slick hair for Axel. Miz worked over Rollins in the heel corner. Miz hit a kick to the knee followed by a snap DDT on Rollins for a two count. Miz did the kicks to the chest, which led to Rollins getting a rollup for two. Double clothesline by both guys.

Ambrose got the hot tag with a running clothesline on Dallas and a neckbreaker on Axel. Miz hit a bulldog and clothesline combo. Ambrose with a diving attack over the top on Miz. Back in the ring, Ambrose rollup on Dallas got two and Ambrose hit his bounce back clothesline. Ambrose up top with the flying elbow smash for a two count as Miz broke it up. Rollins clothesline on Miz sent Miz to the floor. Axel sent Rollins back first into the barricade. Ambrose fought out of a double team attack and dumped Axel out of the ring. Miz made the blind tag and hit the Skull Crushing Finale for two on Ambrose as Rollins made the save. Rollins sent Dallas out of the ring with Dallas hitting the ropes. Ouch. Ambrose gave Miz a back body drop over the top to the floor. Ambrose and Rollins hit suicide dives in stereo. Back in the ring, Miz with a rollup on Ambrose for two. Rollins back in and he jumped off the top with a knee to the face of Miz. Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds DDT to pin Miz after 16 minutes.

Winners by pinfall: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

Analysis: *** It was a standard tag team match where I didn’t think the heels weren’t going to win at all. They made it a handicap match to try to make it even because the fans don’t believe in Axel and Dallas as threats, but the announcers did their best to try to put them over as credible wrestlers. The hot tag sequence when Ambrose tagged in was really good and the finish was well done. Rollins played his part too. Like I said, it’s a standard Raw main event tag match.

Post match, Ambrose gave Rollins a hug. Ambrose hugged him a few times. The crowd was going wild for it.

When Rollins stuck out his fist for a Shield fist bump of the past, Ambrose chose to walk away. Booker was saying he’s not ready for it. Ambrose went up the aisle to celebrate and that’s how the show ended at 11:06pmET.

Analysis: Slow build the trust between Dean and Seth. I hope the storyline ends with Dean turning heel rather than a reunion because nobody needs a turn more than Ambrose right now.

Three Stars of the Show

1. Finn Balor

2. Bayley

3. Sasha Banks

The Scoreboard

6 out of 10

Last week: 6.5

2017 Average: 5.85

Average since brand split starting July 25/16: 5.87 (Smackdown is 6.73)

Last 5 Weeks: 6.5, 5.5, 6.5, 6, 6.5

2017 High: 8 (April 3)

2017 Low: 4 (Jan. 9, Feb. 27 & June 12)

Final Thoughts

I give it a 6 out of 10.

It was an average edition of Raw. The opening was good, I liked Balor vs. Samson for the most part and Bayley vs. Banks was fun as well. That second hour was pretty bad, though, so that hurt. The last hour was okay and the main event didn’t feel like a big deal despite where it was placed.

The next pay-per-view featuring the Raw crew is SummerSlam on August 20. Two title matches announced so far.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

More matches will be added in the next month of course.

