WWE SmackDown Live Preview (7/25): Aftermath Of Mahal's Punjabi Prison Win

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 25, 2017 - 10:25am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE returns to The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday evening, as the blue brand returns and the latest episode of 205 Live will take place.

The WWE.com preview for tonight's show reads as follows:

SmackDown LIVE preview, July 25, 2017: Witness the aftermath of Jinder Mahal's controversial Punjabi Prison win

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s victory over Randy Orton inside the Punjabi Prison at WWE Battleground left fans around the world stunned, as The Great Khali unexpectedly returned to keep The Viper trapped inside the menacing structure. With the WWE Title still in his possession, what lies ahead for The Modern Day Maharaja? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on the following "Quick Hits" for tonight:

SmackDown LIVE Preview : Quick Hits

* Who will step up to challenge Jinder Mahal?
* Will AJ Styles continue his pursuit of the United States Championship?
* How will The New Day’s title win change Team Blue’s Tag Team division?
* Who blindsided The Fashion Police?

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of this week's episode of SmackDown Live!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.