Backstage News on the Finish of the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens Match

Submitted by rajah.com on July 25, 2017 - 11:44am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- The finish of the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens match not the original finish and was changed either during the match or shortly before it started. It was the only match that odds makers got wrong, even though the smart money came in late.

-- According to an unconfirmed tip we received, the original finish was supposed to see a second referee and an extra run down, void the Owens win and restart the match. The second time around, Styles was supposed to win and retain his title.

-- At this time, it is not known why the finish was changed but according to those in attendance, Styles lingered in the ring a long time and was visibly upset after the match.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.