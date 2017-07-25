Backstage News on the Finish of the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens Match

Sponsored Links



-- The finish of the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens match not the original finish and was changed either during the match or shortly before it started. It was the only match that odds makers got wrong, even though the smart money came in late.

-- According to an unconfirmed tip we received, the original finish was supposed to see a second referee and an extra run down, void the Owens win and restart the match. The second time around, Styles was supposed to win and retain his title.

-- At this time, it is not known why the finish was changed but according to those in attendance, Styles lingered in the ring a long time and was visibly upset after the match.