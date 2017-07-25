Davey Richards Comments On His GFW Departure

It appears as though the GFW talent roster is now shorter by one person.

Former Impact Wrestling World Tag-Team Champion Davey Richards noted via social media this week that he has officially parted ways with GFW after being granted his requested release from the promotion.

"Today I came to terms with GFW for me release," Richards wrote via his official Twitter page. "This story however is a happy one. I have nothing but good memories and great things to say about my time there."

Richards continued, "[The] truth is ... I love wrestling, but my goal is to be a doctor. I have managed my time in doing both my school, my job as a paramedic, being a dad, and a wrestler as best I could for as long as I could. But the demands as I head into the last couple years of medical school have brought me to a point where I have to choose one or another. So with GFW's blessing I have chosen medical school."




