Triple-Threat Main Event, Special Miz TV Segment Set For Next Week's WWE RAW

On Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, a significant match and segment was made official for next week's show.

Scheduled for next Monday night's RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is a special Miz TV segment with guest Jason Jordan, as well as a triple-threat main event match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Also confirmed for next week's RAW is the return of the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

