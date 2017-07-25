WWE SummerSlam 2017 PPV Lineup: Three Title Matches Confirmed

On Monday night's edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to become the number one contender to the RAW Women's Championship, which is currently held by Alexa Bliss.

With the win over "The Boss" last night, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship is now confirmed for next month's WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view event.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the current official lineup for this year's WWE SummerSlam PPV:

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017

WWE Universal Championship
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Live Women's Championship
- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

WWE SummerSlam 2017 goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20th, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.

Join us here on 8/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view!




