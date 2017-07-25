Balor Has A Message For Wyatt (Video), Jordan Talks RAW Debut, Strowman/Reigns/Joe

Sponsored Links



- Bray Wyatt attacked Finn Balor on Monday's edition of RAW, causing Balor to lose his No DQ match against Elias Samson. WWE uploaded a video after RAW featuring Balor, who turns 36 years old today, sending a message to Wyatt.

- WWE also uploaded a video of Jason Jordan last night after RAW, where Jordan discusses his victory over Curt Hawkins. Jordan says now that the pressure of his RAW in-ring debut is gone he's going to step up to the plate because that's what he was born to do.

- WWE is currently polling fans on their official website to see who fans think has the advantage going into next week's RAW main event of Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. As of press time the poll has Strowman in the lead with 55% of the vote. 29% of fans voted for Reigns, and 16% voted for Joe.