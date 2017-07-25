Brock Lesnar's Opponent For Two New WWE Dates Revealed

Sponsored Links



As we reported previously, Brock Lesnar has recently been added to two new SmackDown Live house shows. "The Beast Incarnate" will be appearing at Saturday's show at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan in the final WWE event in the venue, as well as the August 12th blue brand house show in Tampa, Florida.

Since the announcement of the addition of the reigning WWE Universal Champion to the 7/29 and 8/12 shows, Lesnar's opponent has been confirmed.

Lesnar will be squaring off against RAW brand Superstar and recent Universal Title challenger Samoa Joe at both shows. Joe also joins Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns as Lesnar's next title challengers in their upcoming Fatal-4-Way Universal Title match at next month's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As noted, Lesnar is scheduled to make his WWE television return at next Monday night's episode of RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Below is a look at Lesnar's current official WWE schedule for 2017: