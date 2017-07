Sponsored Links



-- As reported recently, WWE seems to be toying with the idea of a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match for next year's WrestleMania, apart from also planning a Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match. Reigns and Cena went back-and-forth on Twitter over the past couple of days, seemingly in an attempt to start building towards such a match:

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

Pride...always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for... #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2017