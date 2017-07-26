Raw Viewership Down Only Slightly This Week

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 26, 2017 - 2:06am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Raw viewership was down only slightly from last week, being watched by 3.06 million powering it to a first place finish among shows on cable.

-- The three hours were as follows:

    * Hour One - 3.16 million viewers
    * Hour Two - 3.13 million viewers
    * Hour Three - 2.92 million viewers

-- This was the third straight week Raw was above 3 million viewers and these numbers are likely to continue until fall when football resumes.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.