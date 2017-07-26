Raw Viewership Down Only Slightly This Week[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Raw viewership was down only slightly from last week, being watched by 3.06 million powering it to a first place finish among shows on cable.
-- The three hours were as follows:
* Hour Two - 3.13 million viewers
* Hour Three - 2.92 million viewers
-- This was the third straight week Raw was above 3 million viewers and these numbers are likely to continue until fall when football resumes.