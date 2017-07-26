Backstage News on Cass' Push, Vince's Thoughts on Enzo & Balor/Samson Match

Sponsored Links



- Cass is expected to face Big Show at SummerSlam and it is almost a lock that he will be going over in order to continue his push as a singles wrestler. While there is little doubt the push will stop anytime soon, there are some people internally who are questioning whether Cass will stay over as a heel once he moves into a storyline away from Enzo.

-- As for Enzo, one source indicated that he is a "big joke" to Vince McMahon backstage and that McMahon gets a kick out of seeing Enzo get thrown around and beat up on TV.

-- Finn Balor and Elias Samson were reportedly given a lot of time on TV as WWE officials wanted to give Samson considerable action against Balor in order to work on his in-ring work. As we have noted exclusively before, people backstage love Samson's look but aren't thrilled with his matches.