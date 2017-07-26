Jon Jones Comments On Brock Lesnar UFC Fight Rumors, Lesnar Responds

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is rumored to be making his MMA fighting return at the UFC's upcoming event in December, which would actually be months before his WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34 next year.

For what it's worth, there are starting to be rumors of a potential Lesnar vs. Jon Jones super fight. During a recent Facebook Live Q&A, Jones, who faces Daniel Cormier to unify the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 214 this Saturday night, spoke about the possibility of fighting "The Beast Incarnate."

"I would love to fight Brock Lesnar," said Jones. "He's a massive dude. I mean, it would be a massive draw. Really big for the sport. It'd be a great challenge. That's a big ol' boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though."

Jones continued, "I definitely wouldn't try to wrestle with him the whole time. I would … you know what, I wouldn't tell you what I would do."

The Associated Press ended up contacting Lesnar to comment on the Jones rumors.

"Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere," said Lesnar. "Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night."