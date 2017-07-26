Cena vs. Nakamura No. 1 Contender Match Set For Next Week's SmackDown Live

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, a big main event was announced for next Tuesday night's show.

Scheduled to headline next week's show, as announced by Daniel Bryan on last night's episode, is a singles contest featuring John Cena versus Shinsuke Nakamura.

The winner of the Cena-Nakamura match will become the number one contender to the WWE Championship, and will earn the right to challenge Jinder Mahal for the title at next month's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.




