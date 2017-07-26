News & Rumors on Raw Women's Title Match & Future Storylines

Sponsored Links



-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the Raw women's title match scheduled for SummerSlam was discussed. As it stands right now, Bayley will be challenging Alexa Bliss for the title and in another likely match, Sasha Banks will take on Nia Jax.

-- One of the speculated developments from those two matches is that it will eventually lead to Bliss vs. Jax and Banks vs. Bayley later this year. One of the suggestions was that Banks could finally turn heel and cost Bayley the match, which would then trigger their feud.

-- It is already pretty obvious that Bliss and Jax will be working a program later this year, perhaps after Jax turns face.