NXT TV Preview (7/26): Kassius Ohno & Hideo Itami Prepare For Action

WWE returns this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's episode:
WWE NXT preview: July 26, 2017: Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami prepare for action
For months, Kassius Ohno tried to prove to Hideo Itami that there is a nobler way of handling his business in NXT. With those efforts seemingly stalled, Ohno says the time for talk is over, paving the way for an NXT dream match between the two knockout specialists.
WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits
* Ohno and Itami to settle their differences inside the ring
* Drew McIntyre gears up for NXT Championship opportunity
