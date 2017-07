Sponsored Links



Following Sunday night's WWE Battleground pay-per-view, WWE fans started an anti-Road Dogg movement on social media, which led to the former WWE Superstar turned executive going on a Twitter blocking spree.

Check out the "#FireRoadDogg" social media craze and Road Dogg's reaction to it below.

Don't understand your tweet. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017

Thanks for sticking up and understanding. Most are not willing to try to understand all the variables. They need someone to blame! It's me! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017

So I've only done 1 good one? I really value your op....... #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

I'm sorry you feel that way. I'm sure you're really good at your jo........ #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

I'll try to please you cuz I ...... #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

No RoadDogg is one wo...... #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Who am I gonna get heat with? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Never left the team. Me, Ryan and Stevie G are a 3 man front every week! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Btw I've blocked 90% of those people so I never saw their hate! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

RoadDogg is one word. It's my name so I should know. And, it's made up so I can make up the rules too — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Well said! I'd argue that they're not fans at all but critics. I ENJOY the things I'm a fan of! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

There's a difference between an opinion and hateful negativity. Just my opinion! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017